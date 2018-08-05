NPP youth wing ‘shakes’ Ada

The people of Ada have commended the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth wing for their attempt at addressing the health needs of the people of Ada.

This was during a free medical screening exercise undertaken by the Youth Wing, under the leadership of the National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, in the Ada constituency.

The health exercise was heralded by a float through some principal streets in the constituency.

The health exercise which was supported by the medical team of NPP Loyal Ladies, a volunteer group of the party, coincided with the celebration of the annual Asafotufiam festival of the people of Ada.

Highlights of the outreach included distribution of free medical supplies, medicines and free National Health Insurance registration for the uninsured.

Addressing a section of the youth, Henry Nana Boakye assured the people that, the NPP youth leadership would continue to embark on such outreach programs across the country to augment the efforts of the government in catering for the health needs of the masses.

“The NPP is committed to ensuring that Ghana is able to shepherd a healthy and stable youth who will lead the nation in future, therefore, I will continue to emphasize on the need for our youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle devoid of drugs”, the NPP youth organiser remarked.

The leader of the NPP Loyal Ladies, Ms Perpetual Lomokie Akwada, who coincidentally, hails from the area, encouraged the youth, especially the young women, to seek early treatment for any medical anomalies they detect, before they deteriorate. She promised the people that her group would keep supporting the constituency with other innovative programs.

Mr George Puplampu, an opinion leader and a beneficiary of the health screening exercise, was full of praise for the gesture by the NPP youth, describing it as ”unprecedented in Ada”.

“I have been battling with high blood pressure issues, but I had no access to the badly needed medications to help me survive” he bemoaned. Adding, “The medicines, health screening and medical advice I have received for free today from the NPP youth health professionals, has given me hope for a brighter outcome,” he said

Mr Puplampu encouraged the NPP youth health professionals to replicate such laudable programs in other parts of the country.

Present at the exercise was the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ada Constituency, Hon. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe. The MP lauded the effort of the NPP youth in bringing relief to her constituents but criticized the politicization of the event.

“The health screening and NHIS registration are very good but they should not have been wearing and displaying NPP colours for such a program‘’, she lamented.

Also spotted at the event was Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive of Ada East and the constituency executives of the NPP.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM