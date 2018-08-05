Nursing and Midwifery Council releases list of admission quota for schools

By kwame acheampong

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has released the list of admission quota that is permissible for the various nursing training schools in the country.

The move is to ensure that the nursing schools do not admit more than allowed in the 2018/19 academic year.

A statement signed by the registrar of the council Felix Nyante said: “I would want to caution principals and Heads of institutions running nursing and midwifery programmes to adhere to the quota. Any school who flouts the quota policy will be severely punished”.

The quota policy on admission was adopted at a stakeholder meeting last year.

Click on the link below to see the full list of the quota for the schools

QUOTA DETAILS

 

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

