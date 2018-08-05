Opinion: The Anas legacy lives on as RAG suspends 74 referees

Today, I woke up and found news of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) suspending over 70 referees exposed by indefatigable Anas in the world-class piece, #12.

I said to myself, wow! Seventy-four is such a huge number. This is more or less a complete overhaul of the entire football system. One of my friends said sarcastically: “We have to import referees in the next season to officiate our matches”. If this is how rotten our football is, how then won’t investors cry of not making any profit? Why won’t supporters refuse to go to the stadium because the matches are not competitive? Do you fault corporate Ghana for refusing to sponsor our leagues? What!

Now, this is the effect of sacrifice of a single person, Anas! What I see is that, just one person can make and unmake society. The influence of a person on society cannot be underestimated. When an evil man enters a community, he enslaves everyone and destroys everything. Take Nyantakyi as example, the evil of Nyantakyi alone, brought the entire football of Ghana to its knees. A good man however builds society and makes it uncomfortable for the evil ones to live in. Look at how one man was able to protect a whole continent against the eating of poisonous biscuits. This one good man, saved over 16 girls from an international human trafficking syndicates, he swept out corrupt judges who traded justice for selfish gains, he saved the lives of albinos in Tanzania, he saved the lives of Nigerians from quark doctors, etc. Because of the efforts of this singular ascetic character, Ghana football is going to be revived.

They have tried to destroy him through mudslinging, lies, calumnies, slander, smearing, threats of death, etc but he shrugged them and moved on. Who Jah bless, no one curse! They tried to watch the watchman but the watchman appeared to be a notch higher than they could ever imagine. Only THIEVES try to watch a watchman, because the watchman watches all. They spread thin to bring the colossus down and they only ended up incurring the wrath of many. Such evil people want us to hail them as heroes when they have no legacy to show for.

Sorry I deviated from the subject matter. As I was saying, because of the efforts of this singular ascetic character, Ghana football is going to be revived. Government is in court on the basis of Anas power! This was what the president HE Nana Akufo-Addo meant when he said: I will use the Anas’ principle to fight corruption”. This is the meaning of the statement of Kofi Annan: “sometimes you need a spark to blow the entire edifice, Anas has provided us with that spark”!

No amount of evil campaigns from the evil-nurtured people can destroy the legacy of Anas. No amount of wailing from the misguided wailers can destroy the legacy of Anas. No amount of blames from the hollow blamers can destroy the legacy of Anas. No amount of lies from the wicked liars can destroy Anas. Do your worst, Anas will live. If you cannot beat him, join him.

Together, we shall match on and on side by side with Anas until we purge this country of hedonists who only thrive on the meagre resources of our people. Anas has shown us the way, and we shall follow!

By Alhajj Suleman, Social Activist