Richard Commey Stops Yardley Cruz in Round 2

Ghana’s Richard Commey proved too strong for Yardley Cruz as he recorded a convincing win over Mexico’s Yardley Cruz.

The Ghanaian destroyed the Mexican in round two on Saturday night in USA in their lightweight contest.

Commey, who is IBF number one contender used the fight to stay fit ahead of his yet to be confirmed World title against IBF belt holder Mikey Garcia.

With the win, Commey has improved his stats to (27-2, 24 KOs), while Cruz current record stands at 24-11, (14 KOs)

Source: Fightnews