15 results of Anas video 60 days after it was shown

It is already sixty days after the controversial Anas Aremeyaw Anas football corruption video titled “Number 12: When misconduct and greed become the norm” was shown by the Tiger Eye Pi on June 6 in Accra and repeated in other cities like Kumasi, Sunyani and Tamale on different dates.

We look back at the top fifteen things that have happened as consequences of the video that continue to divide opinion in the country.

FIFA Ethics Committee on June 8 provisionally suspended the GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi for a duration of 90 days.

2.The GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi finally resigned from his post as president of the association on June 8 shortly after the FIFA Ethics Committee decision was announced. Mr. Nyantakyi also resigned from his position as first vice president of CAF as well as his WAFU Zone B chairmanship role.

3. CAF on July 7 handed out bans to eleven top African referees who appeared in the Anas video breaching code of ethics for officials. In that same decision another ten Ghanaian referees were suspended on the interim and that included referees like Reginald Lethbridge, Samuel Sukah, Eric Nantieri, Yaw Ametepe and Nathan Anafo.

4.The Referees Association of Ghana on August 4 suspended some 74 referees that were captured on the Anas video receiving bribe monies before and after Ghana league games both in men and women competitions.

5.The Northern Regional Football Association chairman Abdulai Alhassan – the GFA Executive Committee member who traveled with Nyantakyi to meet the undercover Tiger Eye investors in Dubai – resigned from his role on June 9.

6.Government was granted an ex parte injunction against the Ghana Football Association on June 12.

7.Ghana did not vote at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow that elected the host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as GFA officials were restrained by the June 12 court injunction from enjoying any of its normal rights and privileges including voting at the FIFA Congress.

8.Government met with FIFA delegation led by Mr. Veron Mosengo Omba on June 22 in Accra to discuss road map for Ghana football. Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah led the government’s team.

9.Government announced an interim management committee on June 13 but this committee of Dr. Kofi Amoah, Cudjoe Fianoo, Abedi Pele, Rev. Osei Kofi and Eva Okyere was never inaugurated before government abandoned it.

10. FIFA received government delegation led by Sports Minister Asiamah on Friday June 29 in Zurich.

11.Government succeeded in preventing any GFA or club official from meeting FIFA. Executive committee member Kweku Eyiah, Isaac Addo the general secretary of the GFA, protocol officer Alex Asante, Elmina Sharks owner Paa Kwesi Ndoum were all stopped from meeting the global soccer governing body.

12.The GFA offices and premises declared as “crime scene” on June 8 by the Ghana Police.

13.Government is in court to wind up the GFA. GFA filed a defense accordingly.

14. A two-member FIFA/CAF Liaison team – Dr .Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng – appointed to oversee Ghana’s participation in international competitions.

15.After government political interference in football matters the biggest negative consequence that many expected to happen didn’t occur. That is there was no ban from FIFA. Aduana Stars have played two Confederation Cup games since the video and government interference, the Black Satellites played Benin last Saturday and the Princesses are in France for the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Source: Football Made in Ghana