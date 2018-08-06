AMERI deal: Sack Boakye-Agyarko now – COPEC demands

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana have called on the President to immediately sack the Energy Minister Boakye-Agyarko over the controversial AMERI novation and Amendment deal.

Reports claim that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was misled by the Energy Minister into approving the deal by Executive order.

COPEC also questioned the president’s decision on some other matters and wondered whether he was also misled to take certain actions in the past concerning matters in the energy sector.

COPEC in a statement said the president must not only sack Mr. Boakye-Agyarko but must prosecute him as well.

“We therefore call upon the president to urgently fire or sack the Energy minister and its communicators and prosecute them.”

The novation and amendment agreement, seeking to buy out the deal Ameri Energy has with the government and handed over to a third party Mytilineos for 15 years was rejected by the joint committee on Finance and Energy of Parliament because it had no signatures from the Attorney General and Finance minister.

Under the new agreement, a new company, Mytilineos International Trading Company, will take over the management of the AMERI power plant for 15 years.

Below is COPEC’s full statement:

Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana

Mr President, sack the Energy Minister.

The defence by the Energy Ministry and its communicators for the Ameri Novation Agreement leaves well-meaning Ghanaians shocked as more fundamental questions spring forth and beg for answers.

Pertinent among this mind-boggling questions begging for answers are as follows:

1. Why will any individual prepare a novation amendment agreement to buy out Ameri Energy and hand it to a third party?

2. What prompted the said individual to prepare such document and present it to the president?

3. Has the said individual ever succeeded in presenting a scandalised document to the president and it went through?

4. How did the said individual arrive at choosing Mytilineos International Trading Company and not any other company?

5. Why has the country defaulted in outstanding payment of 82,660,560.00 of which Ameri is ready to take a legal action against the state?

6. Could it also be said that the president was also misled into believing the lies on contaminated fuel saga when the evidence was clear?

7. Again, could it also be said that the president was also misled into believing the 1.8 million barrels of crude which the country lost about $5.6 million when it was sold?

8. Was the president misled to sack the board of Ghana cylinder manufacturing company (GCMC) against the CEO?

The said individual can continue to mislead the president but cannot mislead COPEC to do their corrupt activities. We will also fight for the consumers by ensuring value for money auditing and expose corrupt officials.

We therefore call upon the president to urgently fire or sack the Energy minister and its communicators and prosecute them.

Signed

Sampson Addae

(Research, pricing and monitoring)

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM