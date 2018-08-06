Asaba 2018: Kenya brush aside South Africa

Kenya on Sunday won the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta State, with 11 gold, six silver and two bronze.

South Africa came second with nine gold, 13 silver and eight bronze while Nigeria took third with nine gold, five silver and five bronze.

Morocco came fourth with two gold, three silver and four bronze while Ethiopia took fifth with two gold, two silver and four bronze. Ivory Coast placed sixth with two gold, two silver and two bronze.

Tunisia, Botswana, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Benin, Ghana, Cameroon, Swaziland, Burundi, Guinea Bissau, Uganda, Eritrea, Zambia, Liberia, Congo and Lesotho complete the table in that order.

South Africa topped the table from the second day of the competition, with Nigeria following them closely. But Kenya won the most medals on Sunday to win the event.

Kenyan men won seven gold and two silver while their women won four gold, four silver and two bronze. South African men won six gold, 10 silver and four bronze while their women won three gold, three silver and four bronze. Nigerian men won a gold, three silver and three bronze while the women won eight gold, two silver and two bronze.

Nigeria grabbed three gold, one silver and two bronze on the last day of the event.

Grace Anigbata won gold in the women’s triple jump with a jump of 14.06m while in the women’s 400m hurdles Glory Nathaniel became the African champion after finishing in 55.53secs.

The third gold came in the women’s 4x400m relay where Yinka Ajayi, Folashade Abugan, Patience Okon-George and Abike Egbeniyi finished in 3:31.14 ahead of Kenya, who won silver.

Source: Reuters