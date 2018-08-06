Asaba 2018: LOC splashes cash on medallists

By Starrfmonline

Medallists at the 2018 African Senior Athletics  Championships in Asaba, Delta State, will be going home with different prize money, organisers have said.

The championships, which  began on Wednesday,  ended on Sunday with over 1,000 athletes in attendance.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee  for the event Solomon Ogba told journalists in Asaba on Sunday that  gold medallists would  receive $3,000 each while silver medallists  get $2,000  each  and bronze medallists $1,000 each.

It is the first time that prize money would  be attached to medals in the history of the African Championships.

Related Posts

Ghana succumb to France in U-20 World Cup opener

AC Milan great Maldini returns to club in director role

Opinion: The Anas legacy lives on as RAG suspends 74…

“We will be giving prize money  to athletes for the first time in the history of the African Championships. This means that athletes from Nigeria and other  countries will not just go home with their medals,” Ogba said.

“This is part of the package we have to make Asaba 2018 different. The gold medallists will receive $3,000 each while silver medallists will receive $2,000 and bronze medallists will have $1,000 each.”

Over 120 medals were won at the championships.

The next edition of the competition  will be taking place in Algeria.

Source: Starrspots

You might also like
Sports

Ghana succumb to France in U-20 World Cup opener

Sports

AC Milan great Maldini returns to club in director role

Editors Pick

Opinion: The Anas legacy lives on as RAG suspends 74 referees

Editors Pick

Opinion: Looking for those bank failure experts in Ghana

Comments
Loading...