Asaba 2018: LOC splashes cash on medallists

Medallists at the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta State, will be going home with different prize money, organisers have said.

The championships, which began on Wednesday, ended on Sunday with over 1,000 athletes in attendance.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the event Solomon Ogba told journalists in Asaba on Sunday that gold medallists would receive $3,000 each while silver medallists get $2,000 each and bronze medallists $1,000 each.

It is the first time that prize money would be attached to medals in the history of the African Championships.

“We will be giving prize money to athletes for the first time in the history of the African Championships. This means that athletes from Nigeria and other countries will not just go home with their medals,” Ogba said.

“This is part of the package we have to make Asaba 2018 different. The gold medallists will receive $3,000 each while silver medallists will receive $2,000 and bronze medallists will have $1,000 each.”

Over 120 medals were won at the championships.

The next edition of the competition will be taking place in Algeria.

Source: Starrspots