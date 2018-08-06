Doctors withdraw plans to strike

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has pulled brakes on plans to withdraw its services today, August 6, 2018.

The GMA had served notice to government to consider transferring the National Health Insurance Levy directly to the NHIL account at the Bank of Ghana and desist from the current practice where the levy is paid to the consolidated fund.

The Association also appealed to the NHIA to suspend support to partners like the Health ministry and Parliamentarians, since they are non-core expenditure.

“We also recommend that government should take immediate steps to ensure direct transfers of national NHIL levy to their account at the Bank of Ghana and stop the current practice of paying NHIL to the consolidated account before the subsequent transfer to the NHIL account,” the GMA said.

However, the leadership of the umbrella body of the medical practitioners has announced that due to the level of commitment shown by government it has rescinded its decision to withdraw its services.

“The government has been forthcoming and has shown commitment to our concerns and we’ll commend the media for helping in that direction,” Dr Frank Ankobea, GMA President said.

The action would have seen public sector doctors withdrawing outpatients services until Sunday, August 9, 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM