FIFA U-20 WWC: Nigeria ready for Germany test

The Falconets of Nigeria open their France 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup campaign against Germany at Stade de Marvile in Saint-Malo on Monday.

The tournament began on Sunday with France humiliating Ghana 4-1. Mexico beat Brazil 3-2 while New Zealand lost 2-1 to Holland. England defeated South Korea DPR 3-1.

Germany defeated Nigeria 2-0 in the final of the 2010 edition on home soil and progressed to win the championship 1-0 at the expense of the Falconets four years later in Canada.

The Falconets coach Musa Danjuma says his team are ready for Die Nationalelf (The National Eleven).

“It is a good thing we are meeting Germany in our first match. If you want to be a champion, you have to overcome strong forces on the way. We are starting the tournament knowing that there is no easy route to the top, and that we have to give our best in every minute of the competition,” Danjuma told thenff.com.

He will rely on Gift Monday, Oluwakemi Famuditi, Glory Ogbonna, Christy Ucheibe, Peace Efih, Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo for victory.

Nigeria take on Haiti at the same venue on Thursday.

The tournament has helped Nigeria discovered talents for their senior team the Super Falcons since it began as an U19 tournament in Canada in 2002.

The likes of Cynthia Uwak, Rita Chikwelu, Ogonna Chukwudi, Sarah Michael, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega and Asisat Oshoala became stars after playing in the tournament.

Source:NAN