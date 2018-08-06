Ghana’s Twumasi Unveiled By Spanish Club Deportivo Alaves

By Starrfmonline

Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves have officially unveiled Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi.

The 24-year-old was shown to the public on Monday morning at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Twumasi joined Alaves on a four year deal from Kazakh Club Astana where he hugely excelled.

The Ghanaian international who has been handed the number 24 shirt at the Club met the press for the first time since his move to the Spanish side.

The attacker could feature his first game for the Club when they come up against Real Sociedad in a preseason friendly on Wednesday

Source:Marca.

