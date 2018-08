Girl, 10, crushed to death at Lower Manya Krobo

A 10-year-old girl, Abena Tetteh, has been crushed to death by an Opel Astra Taxi with registration Number GR 9378V.

The incident occurred Monday at Omenekpo a community in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital Morgue.

Meanwhile, the driver is in the Custody of Odumase Krobo Police Command assisting the investigation.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah