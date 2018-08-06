GSR Threatens Court Action over Employment of Unlicensed Radiographers

The Ghana Society of Radiographers (GSR), has served notice it will take legal action against health facilities using unqualified radiographers in delivering what they call substandard services to unsuspecting clients.

Speaking to Starr News in Koforidua at the sidelines of the National Scientific Conference and 6th Biennial Congress of the Society, President of the GRS, Prince Rockson, explained that the decision has become necessary due to the potential health dangers including cancer, the operation of such unlicensed radiographers may pose clients.

“We are ready to hold discussions with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service. I don’t see the reason why we do on the job training for somebody to go and man these places. They are going to kill our mothers. They are going to kill our fathers. It is time to stop that act, it is time to let the laws apply in this country. If they are not ready to stop it, we will go to the court of law,” said Mr Rockson.

It is estimated that the use of radiation in medical diagnostic examinations causes over 99% of man-made radiation exposure. High exposure to radiation has the potential to increase the risk of cancer, therefore, requires highly skilled professionals to operate radiation equipment.

However, due to the inadequacy of professional radiographers, unlicensed persons are mostly used having been given a short training to operate radiation equipment including x-rays in health facilities across the country.

There are only 291 licensed radiographers currently in Ghana. Radiographers, also known as radiologic technologists, diagnostic radiographers and medical radiation technologists are allied healthcare professionals who specialize in the imaging of human anatomy for the diagnosis and treatment of pathology.

According to the President of the GSR, the society, made up of Diagnostic, Radiation Therapists and Sonographers will continue to monitor compliance to standardized radiation output, uphold all radiation safety measures, honing up professional skills to guarantee safety of patients at all times while efforts are being made to train more qualified radiographers to fix the huge deficit.

Backing the stance taken GSR, the Acting Eastern Regional Director of GHS, Dr Antobre Boateng described practice engaging unlicensed radiographer as dangerous.

“Some of the diagnostic results we see show clearly that there are many quacks in the system .so we are calling on the Ghana Society of Radiographers to collaborate with the Police and other bodies to get rid of them,” he urged.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah