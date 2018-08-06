International Friendly: 28-man Kotoko contingent leave for Tanzania

Asante Kotoko will depart Accra for Tanzania Monday night with a 28-man contingent for their international friendly against Simba SC.

The Tanzanian champions have invited the Ghanaians to play them in an exhibition match for their annual #SimbaDay celebrations.

18 players, 7 technical team members, a supporters’ leader and two management officials make up the Kotoko contingent scheduled to leave the Kotoka International Airport at 8:45pm.

Simba SC will host Kotoko at the 60,000 capacity National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Wednesday.

Kotoko’s 28-man contingent:

Goalkeepers (2): Felix Annan, Osei Kwame

Defenders (7): Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Samuel Frimpong, Wahab Adams, Agyemang Badu, Emmanuel Owusu, Awudu Nafiu

Midfielders (5): Akwasi Nti, Jordan Opoku, Prince Acquah, Douglas Owusu Ansah, Michael Yeboah

Forwards (4): Osman Ibrahim, Obed Owusu, Frederick Boateng, Songne Yacouba

Technical team (7): Paa KwesibFabin, Akakpo Patron, Ohene Brenya, Nana Wusu (Physical Trainer), Issah Amadu (Equipment), Sampson Ampiah (Goalkeepers’ Trainer) and a medical team officer

Officials: Yves Gyambibi (Management), Isaac Donkor (Management), Obeng Sekyere (Ashanti Regional Circles Chairman)

