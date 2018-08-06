McDan foundation rescues Teong Primary sch. after Ghone news report

The McDan Foundation has cut sod for the construction of an ultra modern 6-unit classroom block for the Pupils and teachers of Teong primary school after Ghone News reported on the plight of the school some two weeks ago.

Leader of the McDan foundation Gerald Owusu-Duku says the Chief Executive Officer of McDan shipping, Daniel McCauley, was touched by the plight of the pupils, after GHOne News revealed the poor conditions under which they study and quickly tasked them to act on it.

A joyous ceremony heralded the sod cutting ceremony at the Teong primary school in the Upper East region.

District Chief Executive Officer of Garu, Emmanuel Asore Voka was overwhelmed by the quick response to the development.

The construction of the 6-unit classroom block is expected to take three months and the contractor for the project, Wembley Construction, has pledged to complete it within the stipulated period.

Head teacher of the Teong primary school, Yida Naaba Timothy was grateful to GHOne TV and the McDan foundation for coming to their aid.

Background

The Teong Primary school has just four classrooms for a population of 240 pupils from class one to six hence classes have to be combined. Pupils in the upper classes also sit on the floor to study due to lack of furniture.

The school was set up by the community members 15 years ago. Head teacher of the school says although the Ghana Education Service absorbed the school in 2010, it is yet to respond to their plight.

Source: Nabil Ahmed Rufai,GHOne News