OmniBank opens 4 new branches

To provide customers with convenience and rapid banking, OmniBank, has expanded its branch network with four new branches located at Dansoman, Labone, Odorkor and Techiman.

The opening of these new branches brings to a total of 29, spread across Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Central and the latest being the Brong Ahafo region.

As part of the Bank’s strategic expansion drive and maintaining its position as the ‘Bank for All’, these branches are tactically located to operate as a one-stop banking center for all entrepreneurs, students, SMEs, corporate institutions, traders living in and around these areas.

The opening of these branches is complemented by the digital channels of the bank which includes OmniCard (VISA), OmniLine (Internet Banking), Freedom (Mobile Banking) E-Alerts and 26 ATMs spread across six regions, which make it easier for customers to bank anywhere, anytime.

“As part of efforts to better serve our customers, the bank plans to leverage its extensive footprint in other parts of the country as well,” it said in a statement.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM