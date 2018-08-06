Saudi Arabia freezes Canada trade ties, recalls envoy

Saudi Arabia has said it is freezing all new trade and investment with Canada over its “interference” in the Gulf Kingdom’s internal affairs.

In a series of tweets, the Saudi foreign ministry said it was expelling the Canadian ambassador and recalling its own envoy in Canada.

The move comes after Canada said it was “gravely concerned” about the arrest of several human rights activists.

Among those arrested was Saudi-American women’s rights campaigner Samar Badawi.

Ms Badawi had been calling for an end to Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship system.

The foreign ministry said it “will not accept any form of interfering” in its internal affairs.

It referred to last week’s statement by the Canadian foreign ministry, which urged Riyadh to “immediately release” civil society and women’s rights activists.

Source: BBC