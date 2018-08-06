WR: Two arrested for attempting to sell boy,10, at Sameye

By Starrfmonline

Luck eluded siblings Peter Aidoo alias Kobee aged 35 and Samuel Aidoo alias Joe aged 21 both  residents of sameye in the Jomoro district in the Western Region when the two allegedly attempted selling a ten (10) year-old-boy who happens to be a  son of Aidoo.

The Ellembelle Police Command on Sunday evening had a tip-off about the attempt to sell the ten (10) year-old-boy at a cost of sixty thousand Ghana cedis at Melvina hotel at Ainyase in the Ellembelle district

Police upon the tip-off went undercover, pretended to be the prospective buyer,  negotiated to buy the boy and in the process arrested Peter Aidoo and Samuel Aidoo.

Divisional Police Commander  Chief Superintendent, Edward Konynl told Empire News ‘ Emmauel Ohene -Gyan that the two suspects are currently in police custody assisting investigations.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Emmanuel Ohene Gyan

