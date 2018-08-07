Adabraka Chief honours GN Bank for supporting a devt in hislocality

For consistently championing the progress of the indigenous people of Adabraka, the chief of the area, Nii Agyabeng Tetteh II has conferred on GN Bank, a citation to show his palace’s and people’s appreciation.

Speaking at the presentation, Nii Agyabeng expressed his delight with the manner in which GN Bank conducts its operations in the locality, stating that his palace has received support from the bank anytime they embarked on developmental projects.

“GN Bank is on our land, they have been doing business here for a very long time and we are very excited with the way the bank has conducted itself ever since they became operational. We’ve been collaborating with GN Bank for development ever since they were a savings and loans before becoming a bank.”

Nii Agyabeng disclosed that as the custodians of the land, the Adabraka stool was also interested in patronising the products and services of GN Bank in order to help them grow in leaps and bounds.

“As the custodians of the land we’re not only interested in the support the bank offers to the community alone, we’re also interested in the growth of the bank so we urge people to patronise GN Bank,” he urged.

Receiving the citation on behalf of the bank, General Manager, Marketing and Sales, Allen Quaye, expressed his outfit’s gratitude to the chiefs and people of the area and thanked them for allowing the bank to do business on their land, noting that the bank will continue to support development projects embarked by the Adabraka Palace.

“We’re grateful that you have recognised GN Bank with a citation. The board, management and staff we receive it with gratitude.

“We promise to continue to work with the palace to see how to bring development to the people of Adabraka community especially as development of the area forms part of our core corporate responsibilities,” he stated.

“The Chief, Queen mother, the Elders of the Stool and the entire Adabraka Community have the greatest pleasure to honour you and your outfit for the meritorious and tremendous contribution to the growth and success of the Adabraka Atukpai Stool since its inception,” portions of the citation read.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM