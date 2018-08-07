Ameri deal: Prosecute Agyarko, others – COPEC

The Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, has said president Akufo-Addo should not just stop at axing his energy minister Boakye Agyarko over the new Ameri deal, but prosecute all actors involved.

The dismissal of Mr. Agyarko comes after the President was allegedly misled into approving the new AMERI deal which had been deferred by Parliament.

The novation and amendment agreement was seeking to buy out the deal Ameri Energy had with the government of Ghana under President John Mahama and handed over to a third party Mytilineos for 15 years. Ghana would have ended up paying over Ghc1 billion under the new arrangement.

The joint committee on Finance and Energy of Parliament rejected the new deal because it had no signatures from the Attorney General and Finance minister.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, 7 August 2018, Mr. Amoah said “perjury” is an offense under the constitution of Ghana, urging the appropriate authorities to take up the issue.

He said all those complicit in the new deal must be investigated and prosecuted.

“We commend the President for acting and acting decisively in this regard,” Mr. Amoah stressed.

He added: “We are hoping that either today or tomorrow, the sacked Energy Minister be replaced. Mr. K.T. Hammond and Mr. Kwabena Sarpong are just two of the many people in the NPP we believe can manage the Ministry.

“We are calling for accountability, value for money and a better energy sector where citizens will not be burdened with additional debt

“We at COPEC have resolved that never again will we sit and allow any debt to accumulate… Energy elsewhere across the world is quite profitable. The same cannot be said about Ghana,” Mr. Amoah said with regards to the intended novation of the Ameri deal.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM