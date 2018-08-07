Ameri deal: Sack deputy Energy ministers – IES

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) wants the three deputy ministers of Energy to also face the axe following the sacking of the substantive minister over the novation and re-negotiated Ameri deal.

Boakye Agyarko was sacked Monday over the deal after it allegedly emerged that President Akufo-Addo was misled into approving the agreement.

The novation and amendment agreement was seeking to buy out the deal Ameri Energy had with the government of Ghana under President John Mahama and handed over to a third party Mytilineos for 15 years. Ghana would have ended up paying over Ghc1 billion under the new arrangement.

The joint committee on Finance and Energy of Parliament rejected the new deal because it had no signatures from the Attorney General and Finance minister.

Although the IES is commending Akufo-Addo for taking action, it said the minister did not act in isolation and must go down with all those complicit in the deal, especially his deputies.

“It is common knowledge that the Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko doesn’t work alone. The Honorable Minister, in addition to his three deputies, worked with a 7-member committee comprised of representatives from the PURC, Ministry of Finance, VRA and the Attorney-General who recommended the Novation Amendment Agreement to the Minister who in turn forwarded same to the President.

“IES calls on the President to sack all the three Deputy Ministers of Energy, namely; Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta (in charge of Petroleum), Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo (in charge of Power), and Hon. Joseph Cudjoe (in charge of Finance and Infrastructure). IES will be very shocked if any of these persons is given the opportunity to become the substantive Minister of Energy. We also ask that the Committee should not be left off the hook,” Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi Executive Director, IES said in a statement.

Below is the full statement:

LOOK BEYOND BOAKYE AGYARKO ON THE AMERI DEAL, MR. PRESIDENT

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has taken notice of the decision by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo to relieve Mr. Boakye Agyarko of his position as the Minister for Energy. We commend the President for heeding to the call of well-meaning Ghanaians in the wake of the Novation and Re-negotiated AMERI deal. IES is however concerned about the seeming lack of communication and loud silence surrounding the circumstances that led to the Novation and Amendment Agreement being presented to Parliament through an Executive Order, non-consideration by Parliament, and subsequent dismissal of Mr. Boakye Agyarko. The Institute for Energy Security (IES) calls on government especially the President, in the interest of transparency and good governance, to address the bizarre circumstances which led to nearly a loss of almost $800 million to the state. It is common knowledge that the Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko doesn’t work alone. The Honorable Minister, in addition to his three deputies, worked with a 7-member committee comprised of representatives from the PURC, Ministry of Finance, VRA and the Attorney-General who recommended the Novation Amendment Agreement to the Minister who in turn forwarded same to the President. IES calls on the President to sack all the three Deputy Ministers of Energy, namely; Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta (in charge of Petroleum), Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo (in charge of Power), and Hon. Joseph Cudjoe (in charge of Finance and Infrastructure). IES will be very shocked if any of these persons is given the opportunity to become the substantive Minister of Energy. We also ask that the Committee should not be left off the hook. IES also calls on President Akufo-Addo to direct his attention to his close confidants who advised him to issue the Executive Order. We further implore the president to take cognizance of the numerous allegations of interference made against his family and close allies when it comes to energy agreements and negotiations in the country. IES calls on the leadership of Parliament to come clean over their ‘engagement’ with METKA during the negotiation of the deal, and its subsequent presentation to the desk of the Joint Finance and Mines Committee for approval. We call on the President to revoke the Executive Approval of the Novation and Amendment Agreement, and subsequently withdraw the agreement from Parliament. We further suggest to the President to let the 5-year phase of the existing AMERI deal stand and upon expiration, revert back to the people of Ghana to be managed by the abled and competent staff of the Volta River Authority. It is becoming evidently clear that not only are the deals becoming questionable, but the energy space is becoming grubby. It demands ruthless actions to uproot the culture of “getting-everything-wrong” eating into the country’s energy space. It requires openness and transparency from leadership at all levels. If it has to be done, it must be done right; Mr. President.

Signed: Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi Executive Director, IES

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM