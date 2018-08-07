Anas exposé: CAF bans Ghanaian Ref for life; 7 get 10yrs suspension

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has slapped a Ghanaian assistant referee David Laryea, with a life ban with seven others receiving a minimum of 10 years suspensions.

This decision was arrived at following the revelations of the Anas exposé, which caught several of the referees on camera receiving bribes.

On 5th August 2018, the Disciplinary Board of Confédération Africaine de Football held a meeting in order to decide over the cases of the referees named by media as being corrupted on CAF and Federation Matches.

Below is the full release:

DECISIONS OF THE DISCIPLINARY BOARD OF 5th AUGUST 2018

On 5th August 2018, the Disciplinary Board of Confédération Africaine de Football held a meeting in order to decide over the cases of the referees named by media as being corrupted on CAF and Federation Matches.

The following decisions were taken by the CAF Disciplinary Board regarding the people involved.

1. Mr. David Laryea, Assistant Referee (Ghana): life ban from all CAF related football activities;

2. Mr. Lathbridge Reginald, Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

3. Mr. Nantierre Eric, Assistant Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

4. Mr. Fleischer Cecil, Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

5. Mr. Ouedraogo Dawood, Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

6. Mr. Salifu Malik, Assistant Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

7. Mrs. Akongyam Theresa, Women Assistant Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

8. Mr. Wellington Joseph, Technical Instructor (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities.

The following officials are provisionally suspended pending their appearance in front of the next meeting of the Disciplinary Board

1. Mr. Bello Aboudou, Referee (Benin)

2. Mr. Baba Leno, Referee (Guinea)

3. Mr. Aderito Marida Silva, Assistant Referee (Guinea Bissau)

4. Mr. Daouda Gueye, Referee (Senegal)

5. Mr. Nkounkou Messie, Referee (Congo)

6. Mr. Yamba Armand Gildas, Assistant Referee (Congo)

7. Mr. Blaise Boutamba, Assistant Referee (Congo)

8. Mr. Hamada Nampiandraza, Referee (Madagascar)

9. Mr. Kokolo Fitial Charel Just, Referee (Congo)

10.Mr. Adii Prosper, Referee (Ghana)

11.Mr. Isaka Ayensu Afful, Referee (Ghana)

12.Mr. Anafo Nathan, Referee (Ghana)

13.Mr. Badiu Ibrahim, Assistant Referee (Ghana)

14.Mr. Yekey Jerry, Referee (Liberia)

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM