E/R: Father dies in galamsey pit with son

A 46-year-old illegal miner, Kwasi Antwi has been found dead in a mining pit at Akanteng in the West Akyem district of the Eastern region.

The body of the deceased has been retrieved and deposited at the Morgue of St. Dominic Hospital Morgue.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh the incident occurred August 6, 2018 when the deceased together with his Son, Reidolf Asante alias Nana Yaw, 18, had gone to prospect for gold in the mining site but were trapped in the mining pit.

He said the Police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased Kwasi Antwi inside the pit part covered with stones and gravels.

DSP Tetteh said investigators led by Emmanuel Gyasi removed the body and conducted spot examination which revealed his right arm was broken.

The deceased was wearing a pair of black trousers, brown singlet and a pair of Wellington boot with bruises on the body.

