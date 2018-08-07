E/R: Police impounds ‘wee’ concealed in ‘Kokonte’

Police in Nkrukan in the Eastern Region has impounded huge quantities of compressed dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

The compressed slabs of the suspected marijuana were concealed in dried pieces of cassava (Kokonte) hidden in two mini sacks en route to the Volta Region.

The suspect Yakubu Iddris, has also been arrested.

Information gathered by Starr News indicate that a CID at the Nkrukan Police station, Joshua Kwoffie Tuesday at about 6:30 am gathered intelligence from the community that the suspect was concealing the quantities of suspected wee.

The CID began trailing the suspect who had already boarded a commercial vehicle to Koforidua to subsequently transit to the Volta region.

The information was relayed to Police officers at a checkpoint at Ada Magazine who stopped the vehicle and together with the CID arrested the suspect with contraband.

Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah, who visited the Nkrukan Police station reports that officers of the newly established Drug Enforcement Unit from the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters had arrived at the scene to take over the case.

The officers, however, declined to provide details of the exact quantity of the impounded substance and its market value.

Nkrukan and other surrounding communities in the Yilo Krobo Municipality are notorious for the cultivation and trafficking of marijuana as syndicates in the illicit trade from across the country come to the area to buy the substance.

Many of such farms have been destroyed in operations conducted by the Police some years past but the trade continues to thrive.

