FOGET lauds Otabil for Africa dev’t initiatives

The Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET) has lauded the Founder and Leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil for his “passion and consistency” in pushing forward the agenda of Africa emancipation.

The Non-Governmental and Youth Oriented Organization strongly commended Dr Otabil for his edge to propagate messages that depict how Africa should be elevated from poverty.

Dr Otabil’s messages and suggestions have always centred on how Africa will rise to be responsible for its development and people, without depending on external bodies for support.

FOGET believes that it is a worthy cause being championed by the Man of God to challenge the stethoscope of the Africans’ mind of mental slavery to changed mindsets of their own.

Dr Otabil, who prophesied restoration of African economies, stated that one of the biggest burdens of his life was Africa, saying: “I was so concerned with our continent. I became African centred and Africa conscious even before I became a preacher, and have made a lot of dramatic changes in my own life to reflect that.”

“Everything I have done since I was a teenager had been towards the continent of Africa. And I have carried this burden with me for many years. Africans can sometimes weary you. You will carry the burden for so many years and you will have this feeling, it doesn’t worth it.”

The Leader and Founder of ICGC suggested that African leaders should direct their policies toward improving agriculture and ICT, as catalysts to catapult the 2 to 10 percents developing rate to 20 to 30 per cent minimum annual GDP growth.

He argued that his fiscal predictions about the continent are achievable and attainable, only if there are strong policy directions to come about the deserved change and not necessarily depending on external support.

The President of FOGET, Mr Prosper Dan Afetsi sharing his thoughts on the just ended ‘Greater Works’ conference organized by the ICGC, said Dr Otabil’s roadmap for Africa’s emancipation was right on point since the problem about the continent is not scarce resources but poor management and initiative.

Speaking about the conference which was well attended and had great speakers like Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Bishop Tudor Bismark and Bishop Mike Okonkwo, he said Dr Otabil could not have said it better.

According to Mr Afetsi, Dr Otabil being a visionary and a generational leader and is not speaking only to the needs of Africa of today but declaring to the very foundation of the continent, the foundation that shall hold firmly many a generation.

“We, therefore, commend his visionary and exemplary leadership, his commitment to the African agenda and his tenacity to hold on despite the numerous attacks and vilifications he has encountered over the years.

“We also urge the youth in Africa to rise and take up the mantle. Our national leaders must rise and begin to implement some of this audacious prepositions being championed by Dr Otabil. Africa certainly is rising,” Mr Afetsi said.

He added, “I believe the ideas shared by Pastor Dr Mensa Otabil at the Greater Works conference were just great. We Africans need to begin to change our mentality and believe in ourselves. Let we can do spirit come alive and conquer all mannerisms of failures that had besieged us for all this time.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM