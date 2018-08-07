Frosty relationship with Funny Face a worry – Don Little

Actor Don Little has revealed the strained relationship between him and comedian Funny Face is a source of worry to him.

The two have almost severed ties over a misunderstanding best known to them, however, a video of Don Little pleading for forgiveness is gone viral on social media.

“What is going on between Funny Face and myself is really worrying me. If the pubic ask me the whereabouts of my boss I just tell them that he is at home resting,” he stated.

Explaining how things went sour between them, he said: “I went to escort Funny Face to his program which he was performing, I was in the car waiting for him to be done with the program. After the program we got home and I was hungry but I didn’t tell him. So, he asked me a question and I didn’t mind him. He told me he was going out and when he came back I noticed he was in but he didn’t mind me.”

He further added that the whole rumor about Funny Face using him and not paying him well is not true.

“The person who heard the story didn’t go and explain it well and the person who was listening to the story didn’t listen well so everything they are saying are not true,” he told Zylofon FM.

The actor said he is indebted to Funny Face and has no plans of paying him back.

“Funny Face was the one who brought me to stardom and now if we are talking about stardom me Don Little I’m part of it so I wouldn’t do that to him,” he said.

However, Don Little said that he never released any “diss” song against Funny Face.

“The song I did was to advise people who are rich to help the youth and stop making noise with their wealth but if they have money there is someone who is richer than them, I even send the song to him so that he would help shoot the video. I can never do a diss song to my boss,” he added.

He added they have been interacting since the incident, debunking reports that he blocked the comedian on his phone.

“I didn’t delete his number I called him sometime ago and he told me he was busy so he would get back to me. I whatsapp him and he asked who is this,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Shardey Emmanuel