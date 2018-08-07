GHC600k worth of fertilisers for food and jobs policy stolen

Fertilisers estimated to worth in excess of GhC600,000.00 have been stolen from the warehouse of the ministry of Agriculture at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.

The fertilisers were part of several agric materials meant for the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs policy at the warehouse.

About seven workers of the Ministry of Agric are being investigated over the development.

The Brong Ahafo regional minister Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh told journalists in Sunyani Monday that the matter has been reported to the BNI and that no suspect will be shielded.

The Planting for Food and Job policy has been introduced by the NPP Government to help address the declining growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

It is a five year-long policy which is geared towards increasing food productivity and ensure food security for the country as well as reduce food import bills to the barest minimum.

It is also an avenue to modernize agriculture and make it a source of employment for the teeming youth.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM