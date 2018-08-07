Infantino Congratulates Pinnick On CAF Appointment

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick on his ascension to the position of the second most important personality in African football.

Pinnick, who is also Vice President of Africa’s Zone West B and Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, was nominated for the exalted position during the latter stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia. He also commissioned six matches at the FIFA World Cup.

In his letter dated August 3, 2018, Infantino wrote: “Allow me to extend to you my warmest congratulations on your recent election as CAF 1st Vice President. I have no doubt that your considerable experience, combined with your management and sports knowledge and your human qualities, will help you to overcome all future challenges in your new position in the service of the African football community.

“I am convinced that, as CAF 1st Vice President, you will be able to bring your outstanding contribution to CAF and FIFA, but most importantly to the AFPof our beautiful game, which we both love so much.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you and seeing you soon to congratulate you in person.”

Source: Independent