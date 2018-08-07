Ivory Coast ex-first lady Simone Gbagbo granted amnesty

The jailed former first lady of Ivory Coast, Simone Gbagbo, has been granted an amnesty by President Alassane Ouattara.

She’s among about 800 people being pardoned.

Mr Ouattara said most had been prosecuted or sentenced for offences connected to the violence that killed thousands of people after the elections that brought him to power in 2010

Mrs Gbagbo was jailed for such offences, and had also been facing a new trial for crimes against humanity.

Her husband, ex-President Laurent Gbagbo, is already being tried at the International Criminal Court.

Source: BBC