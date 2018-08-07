Mason remanded for defiling four-year-old-girl

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody, a 48-year-old mason over allegations that he sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl at Odorkor-Tipper, a suburb of Accra.

Akwasi Yeboah, charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

He is to reappear on August 20 before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a trader and father of the victim. Yeboah and the complainant are both residents at Odorkor Tipper.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on April 16, this year, at about 7:30 pm, the complainant and his wife could not locate the victim and went in search of her but could not find her.

The prosecution said later in the evening the complainant saw the victim emerging from Yeboah’s room amidst tears.

Prosecution said the zip of the victim’s dress was opened and the dress was also wet.

When the complainant questioned her as to why she was crying, she informed him (her father) that Yeboah invited her to come for some money to purchase biscuits which she did.

Prosecution told the court that, the victim said when she entered Yeboah’s room he put her on his bed and assaulted her.

Additionally, the victim said the accused applied some cream to her vagina which resulted in a burning sensation.

Based on what the victim told the complainant, he then asked his wife to inspect the victim’s private parts and she (the victim’s mother) confirmed that the victim was bleeding and that she could also smell Robb ointment in her vagina.

Prosecution said a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

The medical report form was then endorsed by a medical practitioner.

The prosecution said when Yeboah was arrested he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Source: GNA