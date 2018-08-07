Official: Ghana’s Majid Warris Joins French Side Nantes

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has joined French Ligue 1 side Nantes as a loanee from FC Porto, the club has announced.

Nantes have handed the former Spartak Moscow attacker the No. 10 at the club.

The Pays de la Loire-based side would have the opportunity to make the deal permanent at the end of the season if they choose to.

The 26-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Porto paid 6 million Euros for the signature of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Ghana striker.

Saint Etienne were hoping to land the striker but Nantes snatch him from under their noses.

Waris has experience in the French top-flight after playing for Valenciennes and Lorient.

He joins Ghanaian youngster Enock Kwateng at the club which was previously managed by Claudio Ranieri.

