Artistes must be humble – Captain Planet

Captain Planet of 4X4 fame has advised artistes to remain humble in order to rise in the industry.

“I would say as an artiste you have no option to be humble because humility can take you where talents would not take you,” Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey, as he is known in private life, said on Live FM.

He added: “If I’m not that humble, how can I even approach you and say Antione I have got this song I want you to listen to me and you know, you need to stay humble so that people can feel you in their heart and support you.

“I don’t see the reason why when you start from humble beginning and you will not end it with a humble beginning because you have some one or two hits. The more you climb then the more humble you should be.”

According to the “Obi Agyi, Obi Girl” hit maker, he stays relevant in the music industry because he collaborates with the new artistes who are making headlines in showbiz.

“We have been doing this for so long and everyday we have new cut coming. I always say the beautiful ones are not yet born like the Kuami Eugene, the Kidi music, the Kwesi Arthurs they are new sensation in the game so I try as much as possible to collaborate with those people to make me stay relevant … I’m still in the game,” he stressed.

According to the artiste, most of his songs are based on his life, especially when he was young.

“Most of the songs are my life story when we were young so when I was in high school I decided to bring those memories back like put them in a music form because whatever story you have somebody can relate to it. You are not the only person going through that so ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ was a typical example one way or the other either your girlfriend is being snatched or you’ve snatched somebody’s girlfriend so people fell in love with that song because it’s reality check,” Captain Planet noted.

Captain Planet is part of the 4×4 group and has hit songs like Money, Obi Agyi Obi Girl.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Shardey Emmanuel