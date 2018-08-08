Double tracking system still confusing – Fmr. UDS PRO VC

A former Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Development Studies (UDS) Prof. David Miller has described the yet-to-be introduced double tracking system under the Free SHS policy as confusing.

He says he envisions a problem at the implementation of the programme as government readies to roll it out.

“The whole double track system is a bit confusing to me. I have difficulty understanding the whole system and I am sure there are others in the system who are just like me. We will need clarity. The double track system is still not clear. It looks like it is still hanging at the Ministry Level.

“There is a need to conscientise people very quickly and let them know what the implications are. Sitting in Accra to talk about it alone will not help those of us far. There should be community sensitization as well,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

Based on last year’s enrollment, the government has projected enrollment figures for 2018 to stand at 472,730 against available seats of 290, 737 leaving a gap of 181, 993.

In order to accommodate the expected number of enrollment, the government has resolved to introduce a system called double tracking which will be similar to the semester mode of learning applicable in the universities and is expected to last for seven years.

Addressing the media Tuesday at the meet the press series in Accra, Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh said the government was adopting the system while putting in measures to build enough educational structures.

During the implementation of the policy, the Education Minister said, “government is going to provide per head GHC50 to every student as academic intervention, where the teachers if they have to organize extra lessons in Maths and English, will not charge their students.

“The government will give them money to be able to pay for the extra classes.”

He added that for students who will be on the green track, breaking frequently, “we are organizing to have extra classes at home and give them work when they are going home so that they can fulfill it.”

Government, he further observed, “will provide centres in the constituencies for them (students) to engage [and] meet teachers.”

The double tracking system has been slammed by Former President John Dramani Mahama and a litany of think tanks including IMANI Africa and ISODEC as needless.

