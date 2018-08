FIFA U20WWC: Ghana make four changes against Holland

Ghana’s Black Princesses’ coach Yusif Basigi has made four changes to the team that lost 4-1 to France in their group opener.

Skipper Rafia Alhassan has been dropped to the bench with Sandra Owusu Ansah starting up front for Ghana.

Ghana must win the game to stay in the competition after losing their first game.

Line-up: Ghana-Holland

GOALKEEPER

1 Esther AGYEMANG Age: 20

16 Martha ANNAN Age: 18

21 Kerrie McCARTHY Age: 17

DEFENDER

2 Cecilia HAGAN Age: 18

4 Justice TWENEBOAA Age: 16

5 Linda AMOAKO Age: 19

12 Belinda ANANE Age: 20

14 Philicity ASUAKO Age: 18

17 Evelyn BADU Age: 15

18 Blessing AGBOMADZI Age: 17

19 Joyce ASAMOAH Age: 17

MIDFIELDER

6 Grace ASANTEWAA Age: 17

8 Grace ACHEAMPONG Age: 17

10 Ernestina ABAMBILA Age: 19

11 Olivia ANOKYE Age: 18

20 Adu AGYEMANG Age: 20

FORWARD

3 Ruth ANIMA Age: 19

7 Rafia-Alhassan KULCHIRIE Age: 16

9 Sandra OWUSU-ANSAH Age: 18

13 Helena OBENG Age: 19

15 Patience PETERSON-KUNDOK Age: 16

COACH

Yussif BASIGI Age: 46

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm