Kalybos is a brother not a lover – Ahuofe Patri

Ghanaian actress Patricia Opoku-Agyeman known in showbiz industry as Ahuofe Patri has said her acting partner Kalybos is like a brother, debunking news they are going out.

“Right from day one we kept telling you guys that there is nothing going on. Kalybos is practically my brother. As a matter of fact, he says I will be his ‘best-man’ when he is getting married so I think that’s the relationship we have now,” she added.

According to Ahuofe Patri, Kalybos never made any attempt in trying to date her.

“Kalybos never made a move on me. I remember when I was in [level] 100, I saw him and I was like that is a cute boy, he is always being that funny person and he is very hard to miss and so all the girls liked him,” Ahuofe Patri told Hitz FM.

Touching on her recent dealings with budding musician Kuami Eugene, she said: “Maybe I’m a good actress yeah because you can’t say…. I would like to give myself the fans because anytime Kalybos Boys Kasa is your boy, Kuami Eugene music video is your boy, so maybe I make it look real enough, but no.”

The actress is embarking on a “SHEPOWER” project that helps to empower women.

Ahoufe Patri came to limelight through a comedy series dubbed ‘Boys Kasa.’

