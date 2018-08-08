Kantanka Automobile to venture into spare part production

Kantanka Automobile Company has revealed plans of venturing into spare part production on a commercial scale.

Managing Director of the company, Francis Kudjordzi has said moves are underway to secure the necessary approval for commercial production.

He is optimistic the move will help cut down on the importation of vehicle parts into the country thereby creating more jobs locally.

This came up when the local car manufacturers outdoors a new showroom in Achimota to get their products closer to the public.

The company has numerous assembly lines across the country churning out cars at an impressive rate yet are behind in the creation of showrooms to sell and market the products.

At a meet and greet with bloggers held Tuesday in Achimota, the company showed off its newly constructed showroom with some cars open for sale to the public.

The showroom is located at Achimota, adjacent to the FBN Bank in the vicinity of the old collapsed Melcom building.

Speaking at the event, General Manager of Kantanka Automobile, Francis Kujoji, revealed that the company produces an astronomical amount of cars at their various assembly lines across the country but are working hard to open more showrooms to drive sales.

Responding to claims that the Kantanka cars fail to meet standards and are unsafe for use, Kwadwo Safo Jr, Chief Executive Officer of Kantanta Automobile, pointed to a recent declaration by the Standards Authority that Kantanka cars are up to standard and then launched into an impressive recounting of the safety measures taken by the company in designing their cars, which are in numerous stages.

The cars undergo various, rigorous stages of testing and if it fails at any stage, is sent back to be rectified and then go through each testing stage once again.

He also said their cars meet the ISO (International Organization for Standardization) requirements for production of automobiles.

General Manager Kujoji also revealed plans for the company to outdoor it’s automatic line of vehicles (existing cars are all manual gears) and also electric powered cars, all before the end of 2018.

Kantanta Automobile have a concerted plan to run a celebrity inspired campaign to raise public awareness not only about the new showroom but the entire brand and the high-quality standard of cars they produce, Kwadwo Safo Jr. also made clear.

In their remarks, the company also bemoaned the fact that despite the rhetoric of all governments both past and present, their business is not being encouraged despite it being ‘made in Ghana’ and they are rather facing setbacks, chief among which is the company having to pay duty on every car produced.

In fiery remarks, the General Manager called for the government to stop putting obstacles in the path of a local business like theirs and instead work to help them make Ghana proud as the only viable local car manufacturing company competing with the big dogs in the industry.

Products

The cars on offer at the showroom during Tuesday’s event included the Kantanka Mensah Saloon car, which goes for Ghc 85,000, the Kantanka Amoanimaa Saloon Car, on offer for Ghc 80,000 and the Kantanka Onantefo SUV, selling for Ghc 170,000, among others. All the cars are priced significantly less than the market price for similar quality.

Kantanka provides delivery for their cars if the buyer so desires.

