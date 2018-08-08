Knii Lante pays tribute to late Nana Turkson

Ghanaian singer Nii Okunka Blankson also known as Knii Lante has paid tribute to the late showbiz pundit Nana Turkson.

The singer took to Twitter to express his deepest condolence to Turkson.

He tweeted: “You have been our greatest source of inspiration and courage. Deep in our hearts we will always keep your image. Why is that you have to go, why is life so cruel?

“I wish you could stay with us 4ever. We pray that you may get peace, love, and greatness there. May angels’ water over u”.

The younger brother of the late pundit, Ato Turkson, said his sibling had been battling with diabetes and was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he took his last breathe on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart and pain that I break this sad news and announce the death of my brother Nana Turkson. He died this afternoon at Korle-Bu. The family is also in shock. In due course further details will be communicated,” he shared on a WhatsApp platform.

