Land-guards tormenting property owners at Peduase

A group of notorious land-guards, led by one Kwasi Agyeman Oduro is said to be terrorizing landowners within the Peduase-Akwapem area in the Eastern region.

The modus operandi of the group is to show up with fake land titles and demolish properties of landowners in the area for no apparent reasons. But, for some strange reasons, Oduro and his gang seem to be having their way anytime they are apprehended by law enforcers.

One of such victims, Michael Mensah Odia said his building was partly demolished on one hot afternoon when Oduro and his thugs stormed his project site with guns to attack him and his workers.

He noted that in the process, the gang made away with an amount of GH¢20, 000 which he had earmarked for the purchase of some building materials.

“One of the thugs pointed the gun at me while the others were busily demolishing my structure under construction,” he said.

Mr Mensah said he bought the land from Nana Korkor Ntim II Queen Mother of Asona Family of Kitase who subsequently signed the land documents.

He disclosed that right after the incident, he went to the Aburi Police Station and reported the case but yet to have justice.

“I met one Crime Investigation Department (CID) Officer by name David, upon narrating the issue, he said this ‘Mr. Oduro again?’ Meaning the guy is known by the police. David contacted his colleagues who gave him Mr Oduro’s mobile number, he called Mr Oduro in my presence and he (Oduro) admitted that yes he sent the land guards to demolish my property,” Mr Mensah continued.

He further recounted that Oduro was invited in the presence of the Aburi Police Commander and he again admitted in the presence of the Commander that he sent the land guards to the site.

“Then the Commander ordered that he should be detained since he has admitted he sent the land guards to carry the action. The next day, I returned a missed call from David, who was telling me that they have had to release the accused person on medical grounds,” he noted.

Mr Mensah further noted that before the accused could be arraigned for the court, he was told the Eastern Regional Commander had requested for the docket because the Interior Minister was interested in the case.

According to him, a meeting with the Eastern Regional Police Commander in Koforidua has also not yielded any result.

“I want justice because the man (Oduro) has admitted that yes he sent the land guards. They pointed a gun at me took my money, all that I want is justice,” he requested.

However, all attempts to reach the Aburi and the Eastern Regional Command have proved futile.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM