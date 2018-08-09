Assault Police officer granted GHc60k bail

The Police officer who assaulted a woman at Midlands Savings and Loans, Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, has been granted a Ghc60, 000 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

Three others Joycelyn Kukua, the operations manager of the company, Shirley Portia Anaman, customer care officer and Prince Ayensu, a driver of the company were also granted bail on analogous terms.

But, the sureties the court said should not earn less than GHc500

Daily Heritage’s Muntalla Inusah who was in court reports that fresh charges were preferred on Amanor after the initial charge was withdrawn.

His lawyer, Kweku Adjei Lartey said section 73 of the court act allows for an out of court settlement.

Amanor was charged with assault at the court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye while the three officers were charged with abetment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM