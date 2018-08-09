Assault Police officer granted GHc60k bail

By kobina welsing

The Police officer who assaulted a woman at Midlands Savings and Loans, Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, has been granted a Ghc60, 000 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

Three others Joycelyn Kukua, the operations manager of the company, Shirley Portia Anaman, customer care officer and Prince Ayensu, a driver of the company were also granted bail on analogous terms.

But, the sureties the court said should not earn less than GHc500

Related Posts

U/W: Gun supplier of robbers arrested with 35 fire arms

Mason remanded for defiling four-year-old-girl

WR: Two arrested for attempting to sell boy, 10, at Sameye

Daily Heritage’s Muntalla Inusah who was in court reports that fresh charges were preferred on Amanor after the initial charge was withdrawn.

His lawyer, Kweku Adjei Lartey said section 73 of the court act allows for an out of court settlement.

Amanor was charged with assault at the court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye while the three officers were charged with abetment.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
General

U/W: Gun supplier of robbers arrested with 35 fire arms

Editors Pick

Mason remanded for defiling four-year-old-girl

General

WR: Two arrested for attempting to sell boy, 10, at Sameye

Headlines

N/R: Sang Police vow revenge as youth attack gun-wielding officer

Comments
Loading...