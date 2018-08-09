AYC Qualifier: Ghana’s Black Satellites off to Benin

Ghana’s Black Satellites team have left for Benin ahead of their return leg encounter of the Africa U20 Championship qualifier.

The team departed Ghana on Thursday morning for the game in Cotonou.

Ghana will be heading into the reverse fixture with a 3-1 advantage.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah and his team will need to avoid defeat to progress to the competition to be played in Niger.

The Black Satellites, missed out on the last edition in Zambia and are poised for a place in Niger 2019.

