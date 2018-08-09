AYC Qualifier: Ghana’s Black Satellites off to Benin

By Starrfmonline

Ghana’s Black Satellites team have left for Benin ahead of their return leg encounter of the Africa U20 Championship qualifier.

The team departed Ghana on Thursday morning for the game in Cotonou.

Ghana will be heading into the reverse fixture with a 3-1 advantage.

Related Posts

Free SHS “most wonderful thing” to happen to Ghana –…

FIFA U20WWC: Ghana make four changes against Holland

Job loss scare as Consolidated bank serves staff letters

Coach Jimmy Cobblah and his team will need to avoid defeat to progress to the competition to be played in Niger.

The Black Satellites, missed out on the last edition in Zambia and are poised for a place in Niger 2019.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Editors Pick

Free SHS “most wonderful thing” to happen to Ghana – McDan CEO

Sports

FIFA U20WWC: Ghana make four changes against Holland

Headlines

Job loss scare as Consolidated bank serves staff letters

Editors Pick

RE: The Bible, the Budget, and Bob Marley; High Cost of Economic Vindictiveness in…

Comments
Loading...