Barry Company CEO Grabs Doctorate Degree

Philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Barry Company Limited Dr Alhaji Labaran Issah has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree by the Alfred Nobel University of Ukraine.

The degree, was conferred on the Barry CEO now referred to as Doctor Labaran, on Saturday, August 4, 2018, inside the Auditorium of the Bank of Ghana, at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, in honour of his selfless contributions to society.

It was presented to the renowned businessman and philanthropist by Professor Eugene Cronoff, Dean of Research and Development of the Alfred Nobel University.

Three other personalities namely Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, CEO of Happy Man Bitters; Dr. K.K. Peprah, Managing Director of K.K. Peprah Company Limited and Fadda Dickson Narh, Managing Director of Despite Media Group, were also awarded doctorate degrees during the awards ceremony organized by Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI), and the Bureau of Research and Governance Commerce and Administration (BORGCA)

Touching on the criteria for conferring the Honorary Doctorate Degree, Director in-charge of Strategic Communications, Business and International Relations, COGAI, Isaac Rockson, said by all assessments carried out, the Barry CEO was deserving of the honour done him.

According to him, “per the research done on Dr. Akhaji Labaran, first of all we looked at somebody who touches lives positively in terms of employments, education, building of mosques, supporting the needy and per our research, Dr. Labaran fits into that category.

Mr. Rockson indicated that “Every year, he has been footing the bills of Muslims who go to Hajj. His immense philanthropic activities has stirred the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Sharabu who has recognized that and prays regularly for him.

Candidates of Alfred Nobel University were Dr Kyei(Honorary Professorship Degree), Fadda Dickson Narh (Honorary Doctorate Degree) Alhaji Labaran Issah Barry (Hon. Doctorate). The rest received from Vin Nitsya State, Pedagogical University and Ternopil State Economic University respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr. Borketey, who spoke on behalf of the other awardees, thanked the Alfred Nobel University for the honour done them and was hopeful that they would continue the good works for the development of Ghana.

About The University

Alfred Nobel University is a higher educational institution in Ukraine with the IV level of accreditation.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM