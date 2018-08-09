Business climate under NPP favorable – McDan

The Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley says he is ready to do business with the government of Ghana after more than 2 decades of abstinence.

Speaking Wednesday on Starr Chat Dr McKorley said the move was because he found the environment under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) “favourable.”

“My business has been solely private. I don’t do government business but this trip I want to do government business,” he declared.

Explaining his sudden desire to do business with the government, he asked “give me a single name in the world who is a billionaire who doesn’t do government business. Bill Gates? Carlos Slim? The government is the biggest client. What you have to be careful is to do the right the thing. “

Asked why he didn’t do business with the government of Ghana under the NDC, Dr McKorley snarled “I believe the environment is very favourable for business now”

adb loan

Addressing the controversies that swamped a credit facility of GH¢10,459,500 he got from the Agricultural Development Bank (adb), Dr McKorley said he was going to take “that loan from GT Bank.”

But he decided to patronize the indigenous Ghanaian Banks because of his patriotism.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta came under heavy criticism from the Minority for approving the loan facility with others suggesting that Dr McKorley influenced the decision of the Minister.

But in a denial, Dr McKorley noted that he had nothing to do with how the loan facility was approved.

“A small fly like me, how can I influence the Bank’s decision. Check the law. We play politics with businessmen in this country which is not fair,” he stated.

He, however, observed that he wasn’t bothered with the negativity that characterized the loan saying “the higher and bigger you go expect some of these turbulence. We are living in Ghana and since we are in Ghana expect some of these things.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM