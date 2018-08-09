EPL: Mourinho frustrated as clubs race to beat new deadline

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not expect to add to his squad as the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, despite warning a difficult season lies ahead for the English giants without further recruits.

For the first time the Premier League deadline has been moved forward to the day before the season kicks off when United host Leicester City on Friday.

Unlike in England, the window for the rest of Europe’s leading leagues doesn’t close until later in August, meaning Premier League clubs have faced even more inflated prices when buying from the continent.

Chelsea shattered the world record fee for a goalkeeper with an 80-million euro (£71.6 million, $92 million) swoop for Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga on Wednesday to replace Belgian international Thibaut Courtois, who has joined European champions Real Madrid. As part of that deal, Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has also joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal. However, there has been little other late movement from the top six clubs with Mourinho in particular frustrated at missing out on a host of targets to bolster his options in central defence. Harry Maguire, who could face United for Leicester on Friday, Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham were all linked with United, while Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin emerged as a late target on Thursday. But Mourinho now says he is focusing on the players already at his disposal. “The information I have is no,” said Mourinho when asked if he would be adding to his squad. “I’m not confident, I’m not confident and the market closes today so it is time at least for me to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed.” – Liverpool steal a march –

Mourinho has been further irked by seeing rivals Liverpool steal a march on United to emerge as the second favourites for the title behind Manchester City thanks to a more than £170 million splurge on new signings.