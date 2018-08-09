Free SHS “most wonderful thing” to happen to Ghana – McDan CEO

The CEO of McDan group of companies Dr. Daniel McKorle has described the Free SHS policy of the Akufo-Addo government as the “most wonderful” thing to have ever happened to Ghana.

According to him, the program is financially sustainable if the loopholes in the economy are sealed.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, the business magnate praised the government over the decision to introduce the policy.

“Free SHS is the most wonderful thing to ever happen to this country. I think it’s sustainable even though there are some loopholes in the tax bracket as income generation for the government,” he said.

Dr McKorle also expressed his satisfaction with the governance of the NPP rating them 70 percent.

“I’ll rate this government 70 over 100 but I think the president needs firebrand people around him. In my view, the finance minister has delivered, he is doing very well and the business climate is good”.

Addressing the controversies that swamped a credit facility of GH¢10,459,500 he got from the Agricultural Development Bank (adb), Dr McKorley said he was going to take “that loan from GT Bank.” But he decided to patronize the indigenous Ghanaian Banks because of his patriotism.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta came under heavy criticism from the Minority for approving the loan facility with others suggesting that Dr McKorley influenced the decision of the Minister.

But in a denial, Dr McKorley noted that he had nothing to do with how the loan facility was approved.

“A small fly like me, how can I influence the Bank’s decision. Check the law. We play politics with businessmen in this country which is not fair,” he stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Esther Koikale Sassraku