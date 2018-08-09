Hadzide moved; Perry Okudzeto is new deputy Sports Minister

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has named Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto as new deputy Minister for Youth and Sports.

In a major reshuffle on Thursday, government announced that Okudzeto who had been serving as deputy minister of information in charge of operations is making a direct swap with Pius Enam Hadzide from the Sports Ministry.

Hadzide was only a few weeks ago reinstated by President Akufo-Addo after he was cleared of wrongdoing in the Australia Commonwealth Games scandal.

Isaac Asiamah remains substantive Sports Minister.

Perry Okudzeto profile

Mr. Okudzeto holds a Master of Arts degree in International Public Relations from Cardiff University, Wales, United Kingdom. He also studied Public Relations, Marketing and Advertising at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra. He is a product of Keta Secondary and Accra High Schools.

Prior to taking up his ministerial appointment, Mr. Okudzeto held the positions of Deputy Director of Communications and Acting Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at different times. He was also Deputy Director of Communications for the Akufo-Addo 2012 and 2016 Campaigns.

In 2008, he was Communications Coordinator for the Akufo-Addo 2008 Campaign. He has worked with the New Times Corporation, Information Service Department (North Tongu District), Keta Sandlanders Football Club (a Division 2 club) and Da AGENCY.

Source: Starrsportsgh.com