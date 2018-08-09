I’ll never legalize homosexuality – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the government of Ghana has no authority to legalize same-sex marriage in Ghana and that government will not seek any such authority to do same.

Speaking at the Global Evangelical Church’s 2018 SYNOD on the theme, “Effective Discipleship; The Cross and our Commitment,” the President assured that the church has no reason to be worried that his government will legalize the phenomenon in Ghana.

His assurance was in response to caution by the Rt. Rev Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, to him not to under any circumstances, bow to international pressure calling for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Ghana.

“Let me assure that this government has no plans to change the law on same-sex marriage. We have no authority and we will not seek any authority to do so,” the President said.

The Church and Taxation

Touching on calls for churches to be taxed, Mr. Akufo-Addo said that has come up because of the affluence being displayed by some members of the clergy in Ghana.

“The public looks on as some of the churches appear to forget about the poor and venerable in society and concentrate on being outrageous.

“It is not surprising that there are calls for taxes to be imposed on church incomes. When you step out of the charity sphere, out of education and out of healthcare, you are putting yourself in the line of the tax net,” he stated.

On his part, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Cyril Fayose, in a fraternal address to the Synod commended the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison, for the sweeping reforms and the exposure of corrupt practices in the banking sector.

Additionally, he called on state security institutions to conduct further investigations beyond what the Central Bank has done and prosecute all persons who may be implicated to serve as an example to future generations.

He also commented on the removal of the former EC Chairperson calling the development an unfortunate one.

He, however, wished the new EC boss, Jean Mensa well in her new role.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare