Delinquent judges will be dealt with – CJ

The Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has cautioned magistrates and judges to at all times adhere to their code of conduct in the discharge of their duties.

She warned that any breach of the provisions of the code resulting in any acts of misconduct or unprofessional conduct will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law.

The Chief Justice issued the caution when she addressed a swearing-in ceremony that ushered in nine professional magistrates to the bench.

“A good quality judge conducts proper case management of cases, including championing the course of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to ensure that only the most intractable cases reach the point of trial and judgment, to assure speedy resolution,” she said.

She added: “Our job is to lead the various actors in the courtroom in the united pursuit of truth and justice, guided by the principles of equity and fairness.”

“It is not the job of Magistrates or Judges to please, but if done right, our decisions must bring satisfaction. This requires extreme dedication, integrity and unyielding adherence to the Code of Conduct for Judges and Magistrates.”

The Magistrates

The nine professional magistrates are Saeed Aliata, Osman Abdul-Hakeem, Juliet Osei Duedu, Divine Kwaku Ahiadu. The rest are Eric Daning, Linda Amissah, Priscilla Yeboah, Kwaku Baah Frempong and Kofi Owusu Sekyere.

Justice Akuffo reminded the new magistrates of the necessity and nobility of the call to serve on the bench. This awareness, she said, must guide their actions throughout their years on the bench.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare