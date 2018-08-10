Don’t favour NPP gov’t – Christian C’cil to EC boss

The Christian Council of Ghana has counseled the new chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs Jean Mensa to discharge her duties without fear or favour.

The former Institute of Economic Affairs boss was sworn in on August 1, 2018 alongside her two deputies and a member, Mr. Samuel Tettey — Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman — Deputy Chairperson and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa — Member of the Commission.

According to the Council, Mrs. Mensa must exhibit professionalism at all levels without giving preference to the party in power.

“I also want to congratulate Mrs. Jean Mensa on her appointment. We call on her to uphold the values of objectivity, neutrality and fairness in the discharge of her duties and she must not be seen to be working to favour any political party, especially the party in power,” the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Cyril Fayose, said at the Global Evangelical Church’s 2018 Synod.

He added: “She must work to restore confidence in the electoral system as the nation goes to the polls in 2010.”

Fayose also appealed to stakeholders to “cooperate with the new electoral commissioner for the betterment of the nation.”

He commended the former EC chairperson Mrs. Charlotte Osei for her service, despite being sacked from office over allegations of misconduct and incompetence.

“She must be commended. Sometimes as Ghanaians we tend to rubbish all that a person has done because of one little spot on his or her profile,” he noted.

He said Mrs. Osei’s removal was “unfortunate”.

