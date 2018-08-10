GES warns SHS teachers with first degrees

Ghana Education Service has warned teachers teaching at secondary schools in the country with first degree certificates to desist from the practice.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Education service to the various district directors of education, the Education Act of 2008 does not permit teachers to teach secondary schools with such certificates.

The statement warned such teachers to immediately report to their district directors to be reposted.

“Information and checks by Management have revealed that, some teachers with Bachelors of Bask Education Certificates as their highest qualification have managed their ways into our Second Cycle Institutions as Subject Teachers. This practice is in contravention with the Education Act of 2008 and GES stipulated minimum qualification requirement for one to teach in our Second Cycle Institutions,” the statement said.

It concluded: “By this directive, all teachers under this category are advised to as a matter of urgency liaise with their District Directors for re-posting to the Basic level before the beginning of the next academic year • I” September, 2018 It is therefore the expectation of Management that, Regional Directors, District Directors and Heads of Senior High Schools would disseminate this information to all teachers and assist in this directive”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM