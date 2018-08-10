Qatar’s beIN extends English Premier League contract

BeIN Sports announced on Friday it will extend its contract by three years to exclusively broadcast English Premier League football matches in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The contract means the Qatari broadcaster will show matches from the English top tier from next year to the end of the 2022 season.

“We are honoured that the Premier League has trusted beIN media Group and beIN Sports again to be the official and exclusive broadcaster, champion and custodian of its product in the Middle East and North Africa,” said the broadcaster’s chairman and Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.